Motorola Moto G7 smartphone lineup in Brazil, before MWC 2019

Motorola was earlier rumoured to have been preparing to launch its Moto G7 lineup of smartphones at MWC 2019. However, a new report from AndroidPit claims that the company will launch the device before MWC in Brazil in February. The new Moto G7 lineup is expected to include four smartphones according to earlier reports – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power.

Just to remind you, the company launched its Moto G6 lineup of smartphones in Brazil back in April. The report does not state if the company will launch all the four devices in Brazil, or will it be saving some for MWC.

According to earlier reports, Moto G7 will sport a 6-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device will come with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It will feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. All of this will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Tipster Andri Yatim recently revealed that the Moto G7 Plus will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor, for which he hasn’t mentioned specifics. It will come with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB GB internal storage. And just like the Moto G7 will feature a waterdrop style notched display.

Moto G7 Power was just spotted on the benchmarking website, Geekbench revealing key specifications of the device. It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU.

The device will come with 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The phone will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. According to an FCC listing, the device will feature a 5,000mAh battery.