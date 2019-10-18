Motorola might launch its foldable Razr 2019 smartphone on November 13

Since Samsung and Huawei showcased their folding smartphones, it has been reported that Motorola is working on its own foldable smartphone, which will hold the iconic Razr branding. Now it’s being reported that the company has started sending out media invites for a launch event on November 13 in Los Angeles, California.

It is being said that at the event the company will be launching its much anticipated Motorola Razr smartphone at the event. The handset is expected to be named as the Razr 2019 and will feature a similar look to the older Moto Razr smartphones.

According to the media invite posted online by CNET, there is a GIF integrated into the invite, which showcases a phone being folded and unfolded. The invite also consists of written text, which states: “An original unlike any other.”

Motorola’s VP of Global Product, Dan Dery in an interview back in February stated that the company has started working on foldables and have a lot of iterations of the fold. He also stated that the company has taken a different approach from Samsung and Huawei.

Back in January, we got to see a WIPO listing that showcased the design of the new foldable phone. It featured a similar hinge mechanism and chin as the iconic Motorola Razr.

According to earlier reports, the device will sport a 6.2-inch folding display with a resolution of 2142×876 pixels and a secondary display with a resolution of 800×600 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.