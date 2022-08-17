Motorola Tab G62 launched in India: Check specs, price and other details

It looks like Motorola is on a launching spree. After announcing the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro in China, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the Tab G62 in India. Let us take a quick look at what the device has to offer.

Motorola Tab G62 specifications

Running on Android 12 out of the box, the Motorola Tab G62 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset accompanied by a 10.6-inch IPS LCD 2K+ display that offers a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It also has TUV Rheinland certification that enables users to filter out blue light and reduces eye strain.

The back of the device has a single 8MP autofocus that can record videos at 1080p 30fps while the front 8MP shooter has a fixed focus. Motorola Tab G62 has 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards up to 1TB. It has narrow bezels and a metal body.

The device sports quad stereo speakers. All of this is backed by a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, GPS/A-GPS/Beidou/Glonass and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Motorola Tab G62: Price in India

The Motorola tab G62 is available in Frost Blue colour with users having the option to choose between Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Coming to the price, the Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The LTE variant is currently available for pre-order for Rs. 17,999 and is scheduled to go on sale from August 22.