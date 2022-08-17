scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Motorola Tab G62 launched in India: Check specs, price and other details

The Motorola G62 is a budget tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 1:38:59 pm
Motorola G62 TabThe Motorola G62 comes with a 10.6-inch 2K display.

It looks like Motorola is on a launching spree. After announcing the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro in China, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the Tab G62 in India. Let us take a quick look at what the device has to offer.

Motorola Tab G62 specifications

Running on Android 12 out of the box, the Motorola Tab G62 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset accompanied by a 10.6-inch IPS LCD 2K+ display that offers a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It also has TUV Rheinland certification that enables users to filter out blue light and reduces eye strain.

The back of the device has a single 8MP autofocus that can record videos at 1080p 30fps while the front 8MP shooter has a fixed focus. Motorola Tab G62 has 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards up to 1TB. It has narrow bezels and a metal body.

Also Read |Motorola G62 5G launched in India, starts at Rs 17,999

The device sports quad stereo speakers. All of this is backed by a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, GPS/A-GPS/Beidou/Glonass and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Also Read |Oppo Pad Air review: A worthy budget tablet for its price

Motorola Tab G62: Price in India

The Motorola tab G62 is available in Frost Blue colour with users having the option to choose between Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Coming to the price, the Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The LTE variant is currently available for pre-order for Rs. 17,999 and is scheduled to go on sale from August 22.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:38:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Kejriwal launches 'mission to make India No 1', healthcare, education in focus

Kejriwal launches 'mission to make India No 1', healthcare, education in focus

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Karnataka

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement