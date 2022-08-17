Motorola Tab G62 launched in India: Check specs, price and other details

August 17, 2022 1:38:59 pm
It looks like Motorola is on a launching spree. After announcing the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro in China, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the Tab G62 in India. Let us take a quick look at what the device has to offer.
Motorola Tab G62 specifications
Running on Android 12 out of the box, the Motorola Tab G62 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset accompanied by a 10.6-inch IPS LCD 2K+ display that offers a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It also has TUV Rheinland certification that enables users to filter out blue light and reduces eye strain.
The back of the device has a single 8MP autofocus that can record videos at 1080p 30fps while the front 8MP shooter has a fixed focus. Motorola Tab G62 has 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards up to 1TB. It has narrow bezels and a metal body.
The device sports quad stereo speakers. All of this is backed by a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, GPS/A-GPS/Beidou/Glonass and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Subscriber Only Stories
Motorola Tab G62: Price in India
The Motorola tab G62 is available in Frost Blue colour with users having the option to choose between Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Coming to the price, the Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The LTE variant is currently available for pre-order for Rs. 17,999 and is scheduled to go on sale from August 22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Motorola Tab G62 launched in India: Check specs, price and other details
Here’s what science says about driving while high on marijuana
Gujarat: Two former Congress leaders join BJP ahead of Assembly polls Gandhinagar
Pakistan PM Shehbaz likely to meet Chinese President Xi during SCO summit, says report
AR Rahman recalls being the ‘only brown guy’ at Hollywood parties: ‘I was taking a selfie, 100 people were looking at me’
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, notches up second straight win
Psoriasis Awareness Month: Know what causes psoriasis in the belly button and how it is treated
Go elsewhere, don’t disturb estranged wife, children: Madras HC
On Shankar’s birthday, Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2’s fate: ‘Together let’s achieve more’
How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide
He broke his ribs once, but he will not stop diving across the finish line: Story of Portuguese runner Joao Vitor de Oliveira
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022 today, here’s how to download score card