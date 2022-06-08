Motorola launches Moto G82 5G: Price, specifications

Motorola has announced its Moto G82 5G for India. The smartphone will come with Android 12 and starts at Rs 21,499. However, the effective price with a bank offer is Rs 19,999. Here is everything you need to know about the device that will launch on 14.

Motorola Moto G82 5G: Specifications and details

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It also comes with a 120 Hz pOLED display that supports DC Dimming, a DCI-P3 colour gamut and comes with SGS Blue Eye certification. It comes with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 128GB of built-in storage. It supports expandable storage with microSD cards up to 1TB.

Its sensors include a fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and eCompass. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G82 5G is rated IP52 water-repellent.

The Moto G82 5G will come with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. There is an 8MP secondary camera, which acts as an ultrawide camera and is also a depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

Some of the camera features include Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR mode, Night Vision, and a Pro Mode. It can shoot full HD video up to 60 fps.

Motorola Moto G82 5G: Pricing, availability and offer

The 6 GB RAM+128 GB variant starts at Rs 21,499. The effective price is Rs 19,999 with a Rs 1,500 instant discount on SBI credit cards. The 8GB+128 GB variant starts at Rs 22,999 but is available at Rs 21,499 with a Rs 1,5000 discount on SBI debit cards. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores on June 14.