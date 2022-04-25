Motorola brings its Moto G52 to India: Here’s what’s new

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G52, a smartphone that will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and will come with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with Android 12 out of the box with the company assuring an upgrade to Android 13 and three years of security updates.

The phone will feature a 6.6-inch pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut, SGS Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction certification.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup that features a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with “Quad Pixel” technology and an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera. Quad Pixel is a pixel binning technology that combines four pixels into one for greater low-light sensitivity. This means that the 50MP sensor will output a 12.5MP image. The front camera will have a 16MP sensor and a lens aperture of f/2.45.

The Moto G52 will be 7.9mm thick and will weigh 168 grams. It will come with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging, with the fast charger included in the box. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound support.

Other features include an IP52 water-repellent design, expandable storage up to 1TB, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 2×2 MIMO bandwidth management and NFC support.

The Moto G52 starts at an introductory price of Rs 14,499 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6+128GB variant. The smartphone will be available in two colours — Charcoal grey and Porcelain white — and can be purchased on Flipkart and some leading retail stores.

HDFC bank customers have the option to avail of an instant cashback of Rs 1000 on the purchase of both variants. Reliance Jio customers can avail of benefits worth Rs 2,549: a Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 549 off on an annual membership of Zee5.