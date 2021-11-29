Motorola launches Moto G31 with 50MP triple rear camera setup: Price in India, specifications

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The latest Moto G31 is priced under Rs 15,000 smartphone segment. It features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is powering phones like Realme Narzo 50A and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. Other key features include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, support for 20W TurboPower fast charging, 6.4-inch AMOLED display and more. To recall, the Moto G31 was first unveiled in Europe earlier this month. Here’s a look at the pricing and features of the new Motorola phone.

Moto G31: Price in India, sale date

The new Moto G31 price in India starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Motorola will also be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 14,999. The device will be available in two colour options, including Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey. The new Moto G31 will be up for sale on December 6 through Flipkart.

Moto G31 specifications, features

The Moto G31 packs a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

It offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED hole-punch display with support for a 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. One will get stock Android software. There is a fingerprint scanner as well as the face unlock feature too.

The new Moto G31 smartphone is equipped with three cameras at the back. The setup includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and quad-pixel technology. It is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP maco sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device offers camera features such as Dual Capture, Portrait, Live Filter, Spot Colour, Night Vision, AR Stickers, Pro Mode, and more. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera.

The company has added a 5,000mAh battery inside the phone. It offers support for 20W TurboPower fast charging. Motorola is claiming that users will get up to 36 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and GLONASS, among others