Motorola launches Moto G200 5G with Snapdragon 888+ SoC: Price, specs

Updated: November 20, 2021 7:17:36 pm
Motorola has launched a premium smartphone in Europe. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor and has a massive display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device even has a big battery with support for fast charging, water-resistant rating and other features. Here’s a look at the specifications and price of the Moto G200 5G.
Moto G200: Price, and more
In Europe, the new Moto G200 is priced at EUR 449, which is approximately Rs 37,800 in India. It will be available for purchase in a few weeks. It will also be reportedly available in Latin America. The smartphone will be on sale in two different colour options, including Glacier Green and Stellar Blue.
Moto G200 features and specifications
The newly launched Moto G200 comes with a 6.8-inch IPS display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. Currently, smartphones like Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Asus ROG Phone 5, and Black Shark 4 series are offering 144Hz display. The panel operates at Full HD+ display.
The Moto G200 has an LCD display and not an AMOLED panel, which one will find on Motorola’s recent Edge 20 series phones that are available at a more affordable price. It has HDR10 and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage as well.
Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is backed by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone ships with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.
The Motorola Moto G200 features three cameras at the back. The setup includes a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The company has added a 5,000mAh battery inside the phone.
It comes with support for 33W wired charging. The device has a plastic back panel with a matte finish. In addition to this, it is also IP52 rated, which means it is water-resistant. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
