Motorola launches Moto E30: Check out specifications and features

Motorola has launched a new Moto E30 smartphone. The device is listed on Motorola’s official Slovakia site as well as Aldi in Belgium. The Moto E30 has specifications similar to the Moto E40 and Moto E20 phones.

As of now, there are no details regarding the price of the smartphone on the official Motorola site in Slovakia, but the Moto E30 is listed on the Aldi Belgium website for EUR 100, which is around Rs 8,570 in India. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the new Moto phone.

Moto E30: Specifications and features

The Motorola Moto E30 is an Android 11 Go edition device. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T700 processor. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with support for 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with 0.8 µm pixels (1.6 µm with 4-in-1 binning) and an f/1.8 aperture. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The setup also includes a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the smartphone packs an 8MP sensor, which is embedded inside a circular notch.

The Moto E30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports charging speeds of up to 10W. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a water repellent design (IP52). The smartphone is made out of plastic and weighs about 198g.

The Moto E30 supports connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi b/g (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo.