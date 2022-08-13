scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Motorola X30 Pro launched: Meet Motorola’s first 200MP camera phone

Motorola X30 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor. Check out more about the phone here.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 12:47:34 pm
Motorola X30 ProIt is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. (Image Source: Motorola)

Alongside the recently launched Razr 2022, Motorola launched another device – the Motorola X30 Pro, which also happens to be its flagship phone. Let us take a look at what Motorola’s latest smartphone has to offer.

Motorola X30 Pro specifications

The newly launched phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor – the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. It features a 6.73-inch FHD+ pOLED dsiplay panel that supports 144Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola X30 Pro also sports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. On the back of the device, you will find a triple camera setup. Motorola says it is the world’s first phone with a 200MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The front camera is housed in the centre-aligned punch hole and sports a 60MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging, which the company claims can be fully charged in 19 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging. Motorola X30 Pro comes with the company’s recently announced MyUI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Motorola X30 Pro price

Available only in China for now, the base variant of the Motorola X30 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage has a price tag of CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs. 43,683). Other options include the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant which costs CNY 4,199 (approx. Rs 49,587) while the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space variant will cost you CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs 53,130). Users have the option to choose between white and black colours.

At the time of writing, it is not known if Motorola has plans to launch the X30 Pro in the international market, so we might have to wait a while. However, rumours have suggested we may see the device launch overseas as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which would succeed the Moto Edge 30 Pro in markets like India.

