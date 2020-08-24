Motorola G9 launched in India for Rs 11,499, sale starts from August 31

Motorola G9 has a triple-camera setup on the back (Source: Motorola/Twitter)

Motorola has launched its long-rumored G series budget smartphone, Motorola G9 on Monday. The Motorola G9 will be exclusively available on Flipkart. It has been priced at Rs 11,499 available in only one specification and two colours — Sapphire Blue and Forest Green. The sale of Motorola’s budget smartphone starts on August 31.

Motorola G9 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with 1600 x 720 Pixels and a waterdrop style notch. The screen to body ratio of the phone is 87 per cent and the aspect ratio is 20:9. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which would be sufficient for mediocre gaming.

There is only one variant of the budget smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP camera (f/1.7, 1.6um), a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP camera for macro photography. On the front, it has an 8MP (f2.2) camera. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 20W Turbopower fast charging.

On the back, it also has a fingerprint sensor just below the camera module. It supports face unlock as well. Motorola also claims that the smartphone is water repellent. It has a loud bottom-firing speaker and a headphone jack at the top of the smartphone. It will run on Android 10 out of the box.

ALSO READ | 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy right now

Motorola G9 will be in direct competition with the recently launched and existing budget smartphones Realme C15, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Realme 6i, Oppo A9 and others.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd