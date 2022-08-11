Motorola G62 5G launched in India, starts at Rs 17,999

Motorola has added another device to its portfolio – Moto G62. It is primarily aimed at users who want to buy a mid-range device with 5G connectivity. The phone will soon be available for purchase on Flipkart and offline retailers. Motorola G62 features a 6.55-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 which is the same processor found on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Poco X4 Pro.

Running on Android 12 out of the box, the phone has 128GB of internal storage. Users have the option to choose between 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The phone features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is 16MP.

While the rear camera supports both PDAF and quad-pixel technology, the selfie camera only has quad-pixel technology. It has dual stereo speakers that come with an internal DSP and support for Dolby Atmos.

Also Read | Motorola to launch Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro on August 11

Like the majority of devices in this price segment, the Motorola G62 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers IP52 dust and water resistance. Users can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C and 12 5G bands. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Motorola says the phone will get one major Android OS update along with three years of security updates, which means the phone will only be updated to Android 13. The company has also included ThinkShield Protection to protect users from phishing and spyware among other threats.

It will be available in two colours – Frosted Blue and Midnight Gray. Those interested will have to pay Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant while the 8GB RAM version is priced at Rs 19,999.