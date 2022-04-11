Motorola G22 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

Motorola has launched the Moto G22 budget smartphone in India. The phone is an entry-level device that offers stock-like Android experience with Android 12, the latest edition of the mobile operating system. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

The Moto G22 is priced at Rs 10,999 and will go on sale in India via Flipkart from April 13. Motorola has also announced a launch offer for those who purchase the device on April 13 and 14. Under the inaugural offer, the phone will be available for Rs 1000 less, making the price Rs 9,999.

Motorola Moto G22 Specifications

The Motorola Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera cutout. The device is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, an entry-level 4G chip.

Coming to the cameras, the phone offers a quad-camera setup on the back including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP depth and macro cameras. There is also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. This is a bump up from the 15W charging that the G22 offers in other markets outside India.

Other features here include a dedicated microSD card slot that supports expansion till up to 1TB, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a water-repellent design. The phone also comes with stock Android 12 and is one of the few devices to offer stock Android in this segment.