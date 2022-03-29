Motorola ‘Frontier’ could come with Samsung’s 200MP camera sensor

Chinese Twitter tipster DuanRui has leaked what appears to be a picture of Motorola’s rumoured Frontier smartphone’s camera array, which seems to have a main camera with a 200MP Samsung HP1 camera sensor.

Motorola 200MP HP1 OIS f/2.2 pic.twitter.com/8PooCSe8NM — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 28, 2022

It was earlier rumoured that both Motorola and Xiaomi were planning to introduce phones with the 1/1.2-inch 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor that Samsung announced late last year. It leverages pixel binning, where data from multiple pixels are combined into ‘superpixels’, which should help phone manufacturers squeeze out every last detail from the sensor.

The sensor with 0.64-micron-sized pixels uses proprietary Chameleon Cell technology which uses multiple pixel layouts to let users shoot images with resolutions between 12.5MP and 200MP, according to Samsung.

Also Read | Motorola and Xiaomi tipped to launch 200MP camera phone in 2022

The sensor also supports 8k video recording at 30fps and 4k video at 120fps. Samsung also claims that the sensor will help capture crisper and brighter low-light shots. According to Ice Universe, another tipster, Samsung will only be bringing the sensor to one of their own phones in 2023.

According to PhoneArena, the Motola Frontier, pictured rocking the new 200MP sensor, will sport a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus when it releases and could come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM with support for up to 256GB of storage.

The publication also notes that the 200MP main camera on the device could be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto camera. It could also come with a 60MP front camera.

Motorola has launched its flagship Edge 30 Pro at a starting price of Rs 49,999 in February 2022. The Edge 30 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and features a 60MP selfie camera and dual 50MP cameras in the back.