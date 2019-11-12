Motorola’s foldable Razr launching on Nov 13: What to expect

Almost fifteen years after the launch of the iconic Razr flip phone, Motorola will introduce a reboot version tomorrow. Lenovo-owned Motorola is holding an event in Los Angeles on November 13, where the company is expected to show off a 2019 version. The hype around a Motorola Razr 2019 reboot is there – after all, the original Razr V3 was the most popular phone of the late 2000s. It was the Razr that made mobile phones cool and fashionable.

In its new avatar, the all-new Razr will still maintain a classic flip design but that vertical screen will be replaced with a foldable display. Motorola had already confirmed earlier this year that it was working on a foldable smartphone, and patents and leaks all point to a refreshed version of the legendary Moto Razr.

Here is everything we know so far about a refreshed version of Motorola Razr 2019.

Hidden details in the invite

As per the press invite shared by CNET, the invite contains a gif file showcasing the hinge of the upcoming phone. The invite also states “an original unlike any other” and that “you’re going to flip.” A patent application surfaced earlier this year showed a similar-looking flip phone but instead of a top screen and numeric keypad, the keyboard runs the entire length. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which folds to become a 7.3-inch tablet, the upcoming Motorola Razr 2019 will fold vertically, just like the original Razr. Along with a vertically foldable screen, the patent phone also sports a secondary screen on the rear.

Mid-range specifications

The refreshed version of Motorola Razr will likely feature mid-range specifications, according to leaks. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. It may also feature 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 2730mAh battery. It’s also suggested the revamped version of the Motorola Razr will come with a 6.2-inch OLED screen when unfolded, and a smaller screen for notifications on the exterior, just like the original Razr.

Hefty price tag

A Wall Street Journal report suggests the Motorola Razr 2019 will cost $1500, which is still relatively cheaper than the Galaxy Fold’s $2000 price tag. Though that price would still make an expensive smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro, in contrast, starts at $999.

‘Fall’ release date

Motorola was initially aiming to release a modern-day Razr in summer. But as CNET reported in September, the date was pushed to the end of 2019. There is still no clarity on the release date, but we can expect to hear a lot from Motorola on the 2019 Moto Razr tomorrow.