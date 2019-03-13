Motorola’s foldable Moto Razr to be powered by Snapdragon 710 processor: Report

Motorola is coming up with a smartphone with a full-length folding screen that might be branded as the Moto Razr. It has been leaked that Motorola’s upcoming foldable device — codenamed “Voyager” — will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, as reported by XDA Developers.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 has eight cores built on the company’s customized Kryo 360 architecture coupled with Qualcomm’s Adreno 616 GPU. The report also reveals that the device will have two RAM options 4GB/6GB and two storage variants 64GB/128GB.

The report adds that the battery on the device will be 2,730mAh, which is lower in comparison to some of the other foldable phones that have launched in recent past. The Galaxy Fold, for instance, has two batteries which come to a total of 4,380 mAh.

XDA Developers add that the primary display on the foldable device will be 6.2-inch OLED display with 2142×876 resolution. When closed, the secondary display will have a resolution of 800×600. The size of the secondary display is not known.

The report mentions three available colours for the upcoming Motorola device– White, Black and Gold. Motorola has redesigned the Razr logo but the real name and launch date of the device are still unknown.

In January, a patent filed by Motorola revealed a smartphone with a full-length folding screen and the clamshell form factor, giving the impression that Moto Razr is making a return. Although it is not confirmed whether the device will be branded as Razr or not.

A few days ago, it was reported that the secondary display of Motorola’s foldable device will not have access to the entire Android experience when it is flip closed. Motorola might restrict the number of apps that can access the secondary display.

According to the report, pre-installed system apps like Moto Display (can show a clock, pulsing notifications, and media controls), Moto Actions and the Moto Camera app will have the access to the flipped screen. The first report from the Wall Street Journal stated that Motorola Razr may cost around $1500 (or approx Rs 1,06,805).