Motorola Edge X, Motorola Edge S30 spotted on TENAA: Here’s what we know

Motorola’s upcoming smartphones, the Moto Edge X and the Moto Edge S30 were earlier spotted on the TENAA certification website. This has offered us some more insight on what to expect from the two new phones that could launch soon.

The Moto Edge X is expected to launch globally as the flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the more affordable Motorola Edge S30 could reportedly launch as the Moto G200 in some regions. Here’s all we know about the two phones so far.

Motorola Edge X

The Motorola Edge X/ Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is listed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chip, which could be the Snapdragon 898 that is expected to launch later this month.

The TENAA certifications suggest we could see the phone in four different storage configurations with RAM variants of 6GB, 8GB, 12GB and 16GB as well as storage of up to 512GB.

The phone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, another 50MP (likely ultrawide) sensor and a 2MP (likely depth/macro) sensor.Interestingly the phone is listed with a large 60MP front camera.

Other expected specifications include a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and in-display fingerprint scanner and a weight of 201 grams.

Motorola Edge S30 specifications

The Moto Edge S30 or Moto G200 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ panel but we will see an LCD display here, not an OLED one. The screen will also support 144Hz refresh rate and could come with a Snapdragon 888 Plus chip.

We could see multiple storage variants here as well with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. A triple camera setup is expected with a 108MP main sensor. The Moto S30/G200 is also expected to feature a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It is also expected to weight 202 grams.