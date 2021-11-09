Motorola Edge X coming soon, will be gaming focused phone

Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone in the Edge series called the Motorola Edge X. The smartphone is speculated to be a flagship device in the Edge lineup. The company posted a teaser on a Chinese microblogging site, which reveals the arrival of the device. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, posted a teaser on Weibo, which confirms the Motorola Edge X.

The device is expected to be a gaming-oriented smartphone. Jin shared the teaser along with the tagline — “Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations.” While the post does not reveal, the exact specifications of the device, the device is expected to offer powerful performance. The Motorola Edge X is speculated to be the first smartphone ever to come with the Snapdragon 898 chipset, though we’ve typically seen that Samsung or Xiaomi’s phones are the first to launch with the flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Additionally, the Moto Edge X might sport the model number XT2201-2, which just entered the 3C database. The model was certified with 68.2W fast charging support.

Motorola had launched its Edge 20 series in India and other markets earlier this year, with the Edge 20 Pro featuring the Snapdragon 870 processor. It is important to note that the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone or its specifications, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.