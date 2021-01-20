Motorola Edge S to launch on January 26 with Snapdragon 870 chipset

Qualcomm announced its new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 870 yesterday. The company also confirmed that new phones with the chipset would start appearing in the first half of this year by brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more. Hours later, Motorola has confirmed that its new phone, the Motorola Edge S will launch on January 26 with the new Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The brand took to Chinese social media site Weibo to make the announcement and hinted at the capabilities of the new chipset. Check out the poster below.

The Motorola Edge S will likely succeed the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. (Image Source: Weibo) The Motorola Edge S will likely succeed the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. (Image Source: Weibo)

Snapdragon 870 highlights

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 has the highest clock speed of any chipset right now with the Kryo 585 processor which can clock up to 3.2GHz. Still a 7nm chipset, the unit features an octa-core design, with one fast Cortex-A77, three Cortex-A77 clocked at lower speeds, and four Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency.

The new Snapdragon 870 chipset will also support displays of up to 4K resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolutions at 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, the 870 will support both sub-6GHz networks and mmWave networks. The chipset will also support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g/n and both the 2.4GHz and 5Ghz bands, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Motorola Edge S: What we can expect

The Motorola Edge S could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a higher refresh rate screen. A 64MP camera sensor is also expected on the flagship phone. The phone will succeed the Motorola Edge+ from last year. Other features like the big 5,000mAh battery, an OLED display panel and an advanced camera setup can also be expected.