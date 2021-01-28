Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 processor launched in China

Motorola Edge S is the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor (Image: Motorola)

The Motorola Edge S is the first phone that has officially launched with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 processor. The phone starts at CNY 1,999 which roughly translates to Rs 22,560 approximately.Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

On the front, it also has dual-cameras (16MP primary and 8MP ultrawide) which are housed inside separate cut-outs on the top-left corners of the display. On the back, it has a square-shaped quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. The camera module also has a dual-LED flash. The cameras can record 6K UHD at 30fps and 4K UHD in 60fps backed by Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support.

All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. There is a sidemounted fingerprint scanner on the phone below the volume controls. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and has an IP52 rating making the phone splashproof. The phone comes pre-installed with a screen guard and includes a 20W charger in the box. There is no wireless charging on board.

The phone is 9.7mm in thickness and weighs 215 grams. The starting price of Rs 22,560 is for the 6GB+128GB version. There are two more variants of the phone with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configuration that will cost Rs 27,070 and Rs 31,590 (approx.) respectively. It will also be available in three colour options – emerald light, snow and mist.

There is no word of the global launch of the phone yet, but it could relaunch as the Moto G100. If launched in India, it will be going up against the likes of OnePlus Nord, iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a and others in the upper mid-range segment.