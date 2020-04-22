Motorola Edge, Edge+ announced with gorgeous design, powerful features

With its new Edge series, the company seems to be getting ready to make a comeback into the Indian smartphone market. With its new Edge series, the company seems to be getting ready to make a comeback into the Indian smartphone market.

After launching the nostalgic Moto Razr Motorola announced its concept flagship — the RAZR 2020. The company now brings a new affordable flagship series, the Edge series that is targetted at the masses. Some of the key features of the new Motorola Edge and Edge+ are 3D curved edge display, a hole-punch camera, 5G support and some more.

Motorola Edge, Edge+ price

Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 76,400) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available starting May 14 via Verizon in the US in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. Motorola Edge, on the other hand, will be made available in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour options this summer. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the Edge. No information on availability in international markets like India yet.

Motorola Edge specifications

Motorola Edge sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 3D curved edges. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with support for 5G. It will come with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It comes with an IP54 rating. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock avatar. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Edge sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies located inside of a hole-punch cutout.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

The Motorola Edge+ is the flagship smartphone of this series. Just like the Edge, it also sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also support 5G networks out of the box. And, that’s where the similarities end.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock avatar. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging.

The Edge+ comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP wide-angle sensor. One the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.

