Motorola Edge 30 Pro to launch today with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: What to expect

Motorola is set to launch the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India today. The flagship phone will succeed the Motorola Edge 20 Pro from last year and could be a rebrand of the Moto Edge X30 that went official in China last year.

More importantly, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The microsite for the phone was spotted on the Flipkart app which shows that the phone launches today. It also states the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the phone.

The phone is set to launch at 8pm IST today and while Motorola has not revealed a lot about the phone’s specifications, we have leaks floating online, along with the entire spec sheet of the Motorola Edge X30, the phone that expected to be rebranded from.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: What to expect?

The Motorola Edge X30 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display along with HDR+ and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with a base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For the cameras, the phone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Meanwhile a 5000mAh battery supports 68W fast charging.

What about Pricing?

Of course, there are no official details yet, but tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles has pointed to a price of Rs 49,999 for the base variant, which, along with some discounts can come down to Rs 44,999.

Note that this is still not confirmed and more details along with the actual pricing and offers should be revealed tonight at 8pm.