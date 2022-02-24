Motorola edge 30 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched at Rs 49,999

Motorola has launched its flagship phone, the edge 30 Pro at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The phone is powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and sports a 60MP selfie camera, along with dual 50MP cameras at the back. All of the specifications will make Motorola edge 30 Pro one of the most affordable flagships in the Indian market. Here are the details.

Motorola edge 30 Pro: Price in India, sale offers

The Motorola edge 30 Pro will cost Rs 49,999. The phone is going on sale on Flipkart from March 4 at 12 noon. The company is also offering SBI credit card users a flat discount of Rs 5000. The discount is valid on Flipkart. In retail stores, Motorola will offer cashback of Rs 5000 to SBI credit card holders. The effective price for SBI credit card holders will be Rs 44,999. Motorola edge 30 pro customers will also get Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

Motorola edge 30 Pro: Specifications

The Motorola edge 30 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display with HDR10+ certification. The phone has a “premium 3D satin matte glass” that shimmers with hints of colour. Motorola says even the fingerprint reader is curved to match the edges of the device. The phone has an IP52 rating which makes it dust and water repellent.

The phone gets 144 Hz refresh rate as well. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also 5G ready with Motorola stating that the device will support 13 5G bands, which means a wide coverage once the technology starts rolling out in India and becomes more widely available in other countries.

Coming to the camera, the Motorola edge 30 Pro has a triple camera at the back, which includes a 50MP OIS+50MP ultra-wide camera at the back. The third camera is a macro camera. The rear camera is also capable of recording 8K videos with HDR10+ format supported. The front camera is 60MP, which is another first.

The phone comes with Dolby Atmos certification with stereo speakers. The phone has 4800 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging, which gives over 50 per cent battery life in 15 minutes.

The Motorola edge 30 Pro will run the Android 12 which is a stock version that is standard on the company’s phones. Motorola also says that the phone will get assured upgrades to Android 13 and 14 with 3 years of security updates.