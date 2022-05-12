scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Motorola edge 30 launched in India with Snapdragon 778G+ chip: Check details

Here's all you need to know about the Motorola Edge 30, the brand's latest smartphone in India powered by a new Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai
May 12, 2022 1:05:25 pm
Check out the Motorola Edge 30 specifications here. (Image Source: Motorola)

Motorola has launched the edge 30 in India. The phone is a more affordable version of the Motorola edge 30 Pro that launched earlier this year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The edge 30, meanwhile is the country’s first phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset.

Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Motorola edge 30: Specifications

The Motorola edge 30 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED panel with 10-bit colour support and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour space. The panel is also protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset which is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The back of the phone is made up of an acrylic material.

Coming to the cameras, we have a 50MP main camera along with a 50MP ultrawide camera. There is also a third 2MP depth sensor. Both 50MP sensors can record 4K video at up to 30fps. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features on the Motorola edge 30 include dual microphones, stereo speakers, NFC, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

The Motorola edge 30 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The device is available in two colour options – Meteor Grey and Aurora Green.

The phone will go on sale from May 19 at 12pm IST and buyers purchasing the phone from Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other leading platforms will also be able to get a flat Rs 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

