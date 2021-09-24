Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India launch set for next week

Motorola has confirmed that it is planning to launch two new devices in India next week. The company will launch its Moto Tab G2 on September 30 followed by the launch of Motorola Edge 20 Pro on October 1.

The company confirmed the same via a series of tweets on its official Twitter account. There’s also a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the smartphone and the tablet.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will pack a 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. Moto Tab G20 will feature an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with TDDI technology and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC. Here is everything you should know about the next generation Motorola devices.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will pack a 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and pack support for HDR10+ and 576Hz touch sampling rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of onboard storage.

The smartphone will come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup with 50x superzoom. It will also pack a 32MP front facing camera for all your selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone will support 11 5G bands and will come with IP52 rating for improved dust and water resistance. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

It will run Android 11 out of the box. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro which was launched globally in July will be available in two colour variants — Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Black.

Moto Tab G20: Specifications

The Motorola Tab G20 will come with an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

It will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The device will pack a 5,100mAh battery that is said to be capable of streaming content for up to 15 hours and browse the Internet for up to 18 hours. Moto Tab G20 will also feature Dolby Audio for an improved audio experience.