Motorola edge 20 pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola edge 20 pro has been launched in India. The device features a 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 144 Hz refresh rate. The 5G smartphone packs a 108MP triple rear camera setup and also has a 5X telephoto camera sensor. Here is everything you should know about the smartphone.

Motorola edge 20 pro: Specifications

The Motorola edge 20 pro packs a 6.70-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The device features a punch-hole design to pack its 32MP selfie camera.

The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button located on the right-side frame of the device. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 108MP shooter. Other cameras on the device include a 16MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens.

The telephoto lens is capable of 5x optical zoom and the smartphone can zoom digitally up to 50x. The smartphone will allow users to shoot videos up to 8K resolution.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 11, and Motorola has stated that it plans to release Android 12 and 13 when available while also guaranteeing two years of security updates.

Motorola edge 20 pro: Pricing

Motorola edge 20 pro will be available for pre-order starting October 3 via Flipkart. The device is priced at 36,999. You can also pre-book the Motorola edge 20 pro at an effective price of 35,499 using the additional Big Billion Days offer of 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1500) on AXIS & ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards.