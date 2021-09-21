Motorola Edge 20 Pro could launch in India on October 1: What to expect

Motorola is bringing a new smartphone in India soon and teasers suggest it could be the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The smartphone went official globally back in July and features flagship specifications like a Snapdragon 870 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 144Hz refresh rate screen.

Motorola already has two phones of the Edge 20 Series in India. These are the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion, which launched in India back in August. Now a Flipkart teaser suggests that we could see the new Motorola phone on October 1.

It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: What to expect

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has launched in global markets, and we expect the phone to feature the same specifications when it comes to India. This includes a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole camera and 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and Android 11 out of the box.

The phone will also likely feature a triple camera on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Which front camera comes on the phone remains to be seen as the phone features a 16MP front camera on the China variant and a 32MP front camera on the global variant. The screen has an in-display fingerprint scanner and the phone is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

For connectivity the phone comes with 5G support, dual band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. While there has been no hint towards a price, the phone could compete against devices like the OnePlus 9R and the Xiaomi Mi 11X.