Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to launch on August 17: Specifications, features

Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 in India. The smartphones are set to launch in India on August 17 at 12PM. The company set up a microsite for the upcoming smartphones on Flipkart which reveals some of the key specifications of the device.

The Motorola Edge 20 series was launched in Europe last month with three models — Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Here is everything you should know.

Motorola Edge 20: Specifications

The Motorola Edge has been branded as India’s slimmest 5G smartphone. The smartphone will measure 6.99mm. The 5G smartphone is said to support 11 5G bands. The device will feature HDR10+ AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 576 Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera rate with 30X Super Zoom. Other cameras on the smartphone will include a 16MP Ultrawide shooter with Macro Vision and 3X 8MP Telephoto lens with OIS. Additionally the device is said to come with a near Stock version Android 11.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will come with a AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to support 13 5G bands. The device will come with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary shooter. Other cameras on the device will include 8MP Ultrawide shooter with Macro Vision and a depth sensor. For selfies the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will pack a 32MP front facing camera. The device is said to come with a near Stock version of Android 11.