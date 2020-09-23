Motorola E7 Plus launched at Rs 9,499: Specs, camera and other details

Motorola E7 Plus runs on Android 10 with minimum tweaks to provide a near-stock Android experience (Source: Motorola)

Motorola introduced another smartphone in the budget-friendly category with the launch of Moto E7 Plus today. The smartphone is available in two colours, Misty Blue and Twilight Orange. The phone will go on sale from September 30 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs 9,499.

Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision HD Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Currently, the phone is available in only one configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the back, it has a dual-camera setup including a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has an 8MP snapper with an f/2.2 lens. It is housed inside the water-drop style notch on the display.

To improve the photography experience on the phone, Moto E7 Plus’ camera app comes with Night Vision mode as well as artificial intelligence (AI) backed options such as Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, and Spot color. Also, it supports High-res Zoom and Hyperlapse plus Slow-motion video for capturing timelapse and slow-motion videos.

All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Motorola claims that the users will be able to stream as many as 21 hours of video on the phone on a single charge.

Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box with minimum tweaks to offer a near-stock Android experience. The phone will receive security updates for at least two years. it has a dedicated button on the side of the phone to summon Google Assistant. The fingerprint scanner is on the back of the device below the camera module.

Motorola also claims that the smartphone is water repellent. The phone retains the headphone jack. The smartphone weighs 200 grams.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd