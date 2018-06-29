Motorola confirms August 2 event, will it launch Motorola One Power, Motorola One, Moto Z3?

Motorola is expected to launch Moto Z3 along with Android One Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones. Motorola is expected to launch Moto Z3 along with Android One Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to host an event on August 2 at its headquarters in Chicago, where it could launch the Moto Z3 along with Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones. The event is scheduled for 2 PM CDT, which is around 12:30 AM IST, August 3. Motorola made official the launch date via a 11-second video posted on the company’s official US YouTube page. Separately, Motorola said in a statement to The Verge that it is going to present “a whole new way to connect” and the news will “change the way people use and interact with their phones.”

Motorola’s statement suggests it will present new smartphones in its line-up. Moto Z3 is the successor to the last year’s Moto Z2 Force, which was also unveiled around the same time in July. Motorola One and Motorola Power could be the company’s Android One smartphones, and leaks have given out key specifications of the devices ahead of official debut. Separately, Android Headlines put out image renders of the two smartphones, which reveal that both devices could look similar.

Motorola One Power will likely be a mid-range phone from the company and it is rumoured to feature an iPhone X-like notch on top of screen. Motorola One Power could come with a minimal bezel display and the notch could include the front-facing camera and other sensors. The phone will likely have Android One branding on the back cover, along with a fingerprint scanner, Moto logo and vertically stacked dual rear cameras. Motorola Android One could sport a design similar to One Power, except for a different placement of dual camera lens.

In terms of specifications, Motorola One Power is speculated to come with a 6.23-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The dual camera setup could include a combination of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The phone is expected to ship with Android Oreo. The front shooter could be 8MP. As per reports, Motorola One Power could pack a 3,780mAh battery and likely ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

