Motorola Razr is back with a foldable screen, price is $1500

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr, a reboot of the classic flip phone for a new generation. The Razr folds vertically, folding the top of the display into the bottom, with only a bottom chin visible. While the phone uses a modern-day folding technology, Motorola sticks to the Razr’s iconic clamshell design. The foldable phone costs $1,500, and is exclusive to Verizon in the US. The device will go on sale from January 6.

Moto Razr launch in India

The Moto Razr will be coming to India. Motorola already has the registration link live on its website for the same. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date and price for the Moto Razr in India.

Moto Razr specifications

The Moto Razr is a high-end device, and it clearly shows in the design. The phone is made of stainless steel and tough Gorilla Glass. The device sports a 6.2-inch pOLED display that folds into the half when the phone is closed. On the outside is a 2.7-inch gOLED screen for quick notifications. The 2.7-inch screen has a resolution of 600 x 800p and 4:3 aspect ratio. The 6.7-inch screen inside has a HD resolution of 2142 x 876p and 21:9 Cinemavision. The unfolded dimensions of the phone are 72 x 172 x 6.9mm, while the folded dimensions are 72 x 94 x 14mm. It weighs 205g.

The premium phone also comes with two cameras: a 16MP snapper on the lid and a 5MP camera just above the folding screen. The 16MP camera at the back has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash.

The all-new Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Razr will run on Android 9.0 Pie. The battery size is a tad smaller at 2510mAh, though the company claims the phone should last a day on a single charge. It comes with 15W charging. Other sensors on the Motorola Moto Razr are Fingerprint reader, Accelerometer, Magnetometer (compass), Gyro, Proximity, Ambient Light, GPS.

According to Bloomberg, Motorola President Sergio Buniac said he doesn’t see the launch as a “silver bullet” for rocketing Motorola’s sales up to Apple and Samsung numbers. Buniac said he’s hoping for “a little bit more” demand than supply, while Lenovo Chief Operating Officer Gianfranco Lanci said “it will bring greater awareness to the brand, especially in key markets like North America.”

With the foldable Razr, Motorola revives the coolest flip phone of the 2000s. The original Motorola Razr V3 was seen as a status symbol, and the new Razr does try to replicate the same formula. At $1500, Motorola’s Razr doesn’t come cheap but none of the folding phones. Motorola’s new Razr competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.