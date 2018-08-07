Motorola posts August 15 China event teaser; Motorola One Power, Moto Z3, Moto E5 Plus expected

Motorola is set to launch new phones in China on August 15. Motorola is set to launch new phones in China on August 15.

Motorola is set to launch new phones in China on August 15. The company has posted a teaser of the launch on its Weibo page, that confirms that Motorola will hold an event on the given day in Wuhan. Interestingly, the teaser was uploaded through a Moto Z3 device.

The Weibo poster was posted alongside the text ‘815, see you in Wuhan!’. While it does not give away any further details, it is expected that the company will launch the Motorola One Power, as well as the Moto Z3 and Moto E5 Plus. While the Moto Z3 was launched recently in the US and the Moto E5 Plus is already available, not much is confirmed about the Motorola One Power, which still awaits a launch.

Motorola One Power: Known specifications

Motorola One Power will be the company’s second Android One smartphone, following the Moto X4. Featuring a 6.23-inch Full HD+ display, this phone will get a notch on top, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is expected that this phone will run the Snapdragon 636 processor, have a 3780mAh battery, and be based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the camera front, Motorola One Power is expected to sport a dual-rear camera configuration, having a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Also, it could feature an 8MP front camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

On the other hand, Moto Z3 Play offers a 6-inch Super AMOLED MaxVision display, without a notch and an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, the phone runs the Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 3000mAh with Motorola’s TurboPower fast charger. The phone is backed by 4GB RAM and 32/64GB internal storage options. The Moto Z3 Play packs 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras and an 8MP front lens.

Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Running the Snapdragon 430 SoC, it is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery supported by TurboPower fast charging. Moto E5 Plus ships with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, that can be expanded to 128GB via microSD support. The phone’s camera options inlude a 12MP rear sensor and an 8MP front lens.

