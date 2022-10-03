scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Motorola announces Moto G72 in India; price, specifications, details

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G72 in India. Here is everything you need to know about the new smartphone.

The Moto G72 comes in two colours—Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. (Image credit: Flipkart)

Motorola launched the Moto G72 smartphone in India. It comes with a 10-bit 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G72 will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset built on a 6nm architecture. It will come with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone features a 108-megapixel rear camera array that can be used to take pictures in full 108 megapixels mode or in ultra-pixel mode, which bins nine pixels into one big pixel. The main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 118 degrees field of view. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit.

ALSO READ |IMC 2022: Airtel expects ultra-affordable 5G smartphones to come next year

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower charging. The Moto G72 is 7.99mm thick and weighs 166 grams. According to Motorola, it comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. Out of the box, it comes with near-stock Android 12, with the company assuring an Android 12 update. Motorola also promises 3 years of security updates. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G72 comes in two colours—Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. It will go on sale starting October 12 at a price of Rs 14,999. Customers can also avail of a Rs 3,000 exchange offer and Rs 1,000 instant discount for using cards from certain select banks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...Premium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:38:13 pm
Next Story

From the festive Ramlila to art exhibitions and standup comedy, the Delhi culture calendar has lots to choose from

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement