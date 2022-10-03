Motorola announces Moto G72 in India; price, specifications, details

Motorola launched the Moto G72 smartphone in India. It comes with a 10-bit 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G72 will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset built on a 6nm architecture. It will come with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone features a 108-megapixel rear camera array that can be used to take pictures in full 108 megapixels mode or in ultra-pixel mode, which bins nine pixels into one big pixel. The main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 118 degrees field of view. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower charging. The Moto G72 is 7.99mm thick and weighs 166 grams. According to Motorola, it comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. Out of the box, it comes with near-stock Android 12, with the company assuring an Android 12 update. Motorola also promises 3 years of security updates. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G72 comes in two colours—Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. It will go on sale starting October 12 at a price of Rs 14,999. Customers can also avail of a Rs 3,000 exchange offer and Rs 1,000 instant discount for using cards from certain select banks.