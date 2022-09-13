Motorola announces Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion: Check price, specs and other details

Last month, Motorola launched a number of products including the Moto Razr 2022 and Motorola G62 5G. Now, the company has added two new devices to the Edge 30 series, namely, the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. Let us take a look at what these phones have to offer.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch 144Hz HDR10+ OLED screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Running on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features the world’s first 200MP camera sensor that is backed by a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens that is capable of recording in 8K at 30fps. The front of the device sports a 60MP camera that can record videos in 4K. All of this is backed by a 4,610mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging.

Available in two colour variants – Interstellar Black and Starlight White, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be available starting September 22 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Reliance Digital outlets. It starts at Rs 59,999 but users can buy it for Rs 54,999 for a limited period after launch.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Featuring the Snapdragon 888+, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 6.55-inch 144Hz HDR10+ display. Running on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

It is available in two colours, namely, Cosmic Gray and Solar Gold. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion starts from Rs 42,999 and will be available for a limited period after launch for Rs 39,999.