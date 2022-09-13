scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Motorola announces Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion: Check price, specs and other details

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the company's flagship device and features the world's first 200MP camera sensor.

Motorola Edge 30Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion will be available on Flipkart. (Image Source: Motorola India)

Last month, Motorola launched a number of products including the Moto Razr 2022 and Motorola G62 5G. Now, the company has added two new devices to the Edge 30 series, namely, the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. Let us take a look at what these phones have to offer.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch 144Hz HDR10+ OLED screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Running on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features the world’s first 200MP camera sensor that is backed by a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens that is capable of recording in 8K at 30fps. The front of the device sports a 60MP camera that can record videos in 4K. All of this is backed by a 4,610mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging.

Available in two colour variants – Interstellar Black and Starlight White, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be available starting September 22 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Reliance Digital outlets. It starts at Rs 59,999 but users can buy it for Rs 54,999 for a limited period after launch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said
Also Read |Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel 6a at Rs 30,699, here’s how it will work

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Featuring the Snapdragon 888+, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 6.55-inch 144Hz HDR10+ display. Running on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

It is available in two colours, namely, Cosmic Gray and Solar Gold. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion starts from Rs 42,999 and will be available for a limited period after launch for Rs 39,999.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:20:30 pm
Next Story

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail
From the Urdu Press

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement