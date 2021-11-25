Motorola and Xiaomi tipped to launch 200MP camera phone in 2022

Motorola is tipped to launch a smartphone with Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor. A tipster asserted on Twitter that the brand is planning to this 200MP camera phone in 2022. Apart from Motorola, Xiaomi also has plans to launch a device with a 200MP rear camera, but the tipster claims that the Chinese company will unveil it in the second half of 2022.

It is being said that Samsung might take a little longer to launch the same. While the reason is unknown, Ice Universe claims on Twitter that Samsung will bring its 200MP camera phone in 2023.

To recall, Samsung announced its 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor back in September this year. It leverages a new pixel-binning technology, which the company says will offer users a maximum image resolution of 200 megapixels. This basically means one will be able to capture more detailed shots.

Samsung’s new sensor has a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels. It uses the proprietary Chameleon Cell technology, which follows a two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout (depending on the environment), to let you shoot images between 12.5MP and 200MP resolutions, as per the brand.

It even offers support for 8K recordings at 30fps and 4k video recordings at 120fps. The South Korean giant has also claimed that this sensor can provide crisper and brighter low-light shots with minimal noise.

It should be noted that Motorola and other smartphone brands haven’t yet given any confirmation on launching a phone with a 200MP rear camera. While we will get to know about that next year, there are a few smartphone launches that are all set to take place soon.

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest Moto G31 smartphone in India on November 29, which Flipkart has confirmed on its platform. The device will pack a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Xiaomi has also announced that it will launch its Redmi Note 11T 5G device with a 6nm Mediatek chipset. The Redmi handset will make its debut on November 30.