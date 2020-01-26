Motorola’s 2020 plan: A phone with stylus, Moto Edge series, Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola is soon expected to launch a smartphone with a stylus. (Image: Evan Blass) Motorola is soon expected to launch a smartphone with a stylus. (Image: Evan Blass)

Motorola’s Razr is coming to India very soon. The flip phone is yet to be released by the company. Reports are that the Motorola Razr will start selling from February 6, 2020. We are waiting for Motorola to reveal the India launch date of the Razr. It could happen sooner than one can expect because the company is teasing the phone in the country right now.

After grabbing attention with the flip phone, Motorola is now reportedly working on a smartphone with support for a stylus. Yes, you heard it right. The Motorola phone is said to come with a stylus some what similar to the one we have seen come bundled with Samsung Galaxy Note series phones.

If this new report coming from Evan Blass turns out to be true it will be the first time that Motorola will bring a smartphone with a stylus. The smartphone is expected to be called Moto G Stylus. The name says it all.

Motorola phone with a stylus

Blass posted a render of the alleged Moto G Stylus with on Twitter. The stylus looks very basic similar to what we seen on the LG Stylo phone in the past. This means, we can’t expect the stylus of the Motorola phone to be as smart as S Pen. It is safe to expect the stylus of this Motorola phone to perform just some basic functions like painting, opening and closing of apps and some more.

The render also shows the alleged Moto G Stylus from the front. The screen of the Motorola phone sports very thin bezels on the sides unlike some of the recently launched Motorola phones. The bezels are comparatively thinner due to the presence of a punch-hole display. No further details of the Motorola phone with stylus are known as of yet.

Motorola has many more plans for the upcoming days. The company is also seemingly working a flagship smartphone called Moto Egde and a 5G version of the Motorola Razr. The existing Razr comes with 4G support. Here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming Motorola smartphones.

Motorola’s next flagship phone

Motorola is seemingly gearing up to bring a flagship smartphone after several years. It is said to be the Moto Edge. The Moto Edge will reportedly go official at an event that Motorola is hosting on February 23, which is a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 kicks off. So, we can expect the phone to be showcased at the MWC 2020.

Earlier last week, Blass posted a tweet with the words “Motorola Edge+” in the background. This possibly suggests that Motorola might launch a “plus” version of the Edge as well. No further details of the this Motorola flagship smartphone are known as of yet. We will need to wait for the company to officially announce the smartphone and the specifications powering it.

After a long delay, Motorola Razr will finally go on sale later this month

Motorola Razr 5G version

Motorola Razr will start selling from February 6 onward. The existing Motorola Razr phone comes with 4G support. A report coming from a Chinese blog now suggests that Motorola is working on a 5G version of the Razr. The 4G version of the Motorola Razr is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The 5G version of the Motorola Razr is expected to either come with recently announced Snapdragon 765G or a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Don’t expect the the 5G version of the Razr to head to India, obviously because the country isn’t still 5G ready.

