Moto Z4 renders leaked online, will sport a waterdrop style notched display

Motorola is currently working on its next generation modular smartphone, the Moto Z4 Play. New 360-degree device renders have been leaked online by OnLeaks and CompareRaja, which show how the new device will look like.

The renders reveal that the device will sport a waterdrop notch, ring-shaped single camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the connector pin design. The power button and the volume rockers are located to the right edge, whereas the left edge is clean. The speaker grille has an odd placement as it is located on the top edge of the device and the USB Type-C port along with the 3.5mm headphone jack are placed on the bottom edge.

To recall, the company launched its Moto Z3 smartphone in June last year, which is the timeline they might end up following this year also. Motorola only launched one Mod for the Moto Z-series smartphones last year, the Moto stereo speaker mod. They did promise a 5G Mod will also be launched, however, it is yet to be launched.

It has also been reported that Motorola will launch four new Moto G7 series phones in Brazil soon. These will include Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. Out of these, the Moto G7 will sport a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.