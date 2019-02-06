Moto Z4 Play could come with 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

Moto Z4 Play has been rumoured for a while, and now 91 Mobiles claims to have obtained the full technical specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Citing anonymous sources, the tech site claims that the Moto Z4 Play will come with a 48MP camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to the publication, Motorola Moto Z4 Play will feature a 6.22-inch display with a U-shaped notch above the screen, similar to the Essential Phone. The smartphone will also reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, making Motorola’s first phone to carry the next-generation fingerprint scanner.

The leak also revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with either 4GB RAM/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It also has a 3,600mAh battery and will run on stock Android 9.0 Pie.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Moto Z4 Play will be its cameras. According to the leak, the Moto Z4 Play is expected to come with a 48MP camera sensor, just like the Redmi Note 7 and Honor View20. However, Lenovo-owned Motorola will be using Q Technology’s S5KGMSIP sensor instead of the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48MP sensor or the Sony IMX586 sensor.

There’s no information about its price or availability, but the publication expects the Moto Z4 Play could be announced sometime in the first half of 2019. The Moto Z4 Play will be one of the devices in the upcoming’s Moto Z4 series; the other handset will the flagship Moto Z4 with a Snapdragon 855 processor. Both the phones are expected to support the company’s snap-on accessories, known as Moto Mods.

Motorola’s next big launch is reportedly scheduled to take place on February 7 in Brazil, where we might get to see the launch of the Moto G7 series.