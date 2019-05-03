Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force prices and specifications leaked online

Recently an image render of the Moto Z4 was shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter, and this has been followed with detailed specifications of the phone being posted online. Tipster Andri Yatim, who has posted several Motorola leaks in the past, has shared key details of both phones on his official Twitter handle, and these are mostly in line with what is already being reported about the upcoming Motorola phones.

According to Yatim’s tweet, Motorola Z4 will have a starting price of $399 with a 6.4-inch OLED display which will be full HD+, and it will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, sport a 3632 mAh battery and a 48MP rear camera with a 24.8MP front camera for selfies.

On the Moto Z4 Force, he indicates this will be the high-end varian witth the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage along with 3230mAH. This one will have a triple camera with 48MP +13MP + 8MP telephoto sensor and the same front camera. He also adds the phone will have a mix Of OmniVision and Sony lenses.

The price for the Moto Z4 Force will be $650 and both will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The image shared by Evan Blass indicated a full display with a tiny dot notch at the top for the front camera. The back did not show a separate fingerprint scanner, though in the past Motorola has embedded these in the M logo.

The Moto Mods are alive in the Moto Z4 series, according to the leaks. Moto Mods are attachments which can be plugged to the phone using the 16 magnetic pins at the back. Motorola has in the past include battery Mods, a speaker Mod with JBL and even a special camera Mod with Hasselblad. They Mods are exclusive to the Z series.