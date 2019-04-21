Moto Z4 may have leaked and could come with a Snapdragon 675 processor

Lenovo-owned Motorola plans to introduce the Moto Z4 smartphone in the coming months, according to 91 Mobiles. Though the device is not going to be a flagship device. Instead, it will be a mid-range device powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor.

According to the publication, Moto Z4 will sport a 6.4-inch OLED display with a tiny notch and in-display fingerprint scanner. Surprisingly, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor over the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset which powers the Galaxy S10 and Mi Mix 3 5G. The device will reportedly have 4GB and 6GB RAM options, along with 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Interestingly, Moto Z4 will have a single camera, similar to the Google Pixel 3 XL. As per the report, Motorola’s next flagship smartphone will ditch dual cameras and instead settle for a single 48MP camera. The camera apparently uses Motorola Quad Pixel technology that merges four pixels together to create a larger pixel. In short, the phone’s camera will shot pictures in 12MP as a final output.

The Moto Z4 is said to come with a 3,600mAh battery, along with a 25MP front-facing camera. Like previous-generation Moto Z phones, this one too supports Motorola’s Moto Mod accessories. That means the 5G Moto Mod will continue to work with the new Moto Z4.

Also read: Motorola to release four new Motorola One smartphones soon

The cheaper flagship appears to be a part of Motorola’s strategy to bring its business back on its feet. The company’s market share has dwindled in major smartphone markets including India. The Moto Z4 could boost Motorola’s chances to make a comeback in those markets where the company lost the market share to OnePlus and Vivo. But again, it all depends on how the company prices its Moto Z4. Most flagship smartphones these days cost over $1000.

The report doesn’t specifically mention when Motorola plans to launch this cheap flagship device, but the company generally debuts its new high-end phones in summers. Other than the Moto Z4, Motorola is also working on a foldable phone, four mid-range smartphones, and a premium device with a quad-camera setup.