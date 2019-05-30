Moto Z4 listing on Geekbench reveals Android Pie, Snapdragon 675

Motorola Moto Z4 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench ahead of its official debut. The listing reveals the phone will run Android 9 Pie and will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. Even before the launch, the phone was previously shipped in the US by Amazon to a customer, who also posted a hands-on video of Moto Z4.

The Geekbench listing confirms specifications that were spotted on the Amazon page (now removed). On the benchmarking site, the phone scores 2346 in single-core performance and 6248 in multi-core performance. The octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor can be clocked up to 1.71 GHz.

Moto Z4 is the company’s Z-series flagship, which is expected to launch soon, though a launch date has not been confirmed as of now. It is said to ship with a complimentary 360-degree camera MotoMod in the box. Moto Mods are exclusive to Moto Z series phones, which sport 16 magnetic pins at the back to attach the Mods.

Moto Z4 price, as per Amazon listing is $499.99 or around Rs 35,000 on conversion for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Of course, we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more. The internal storage is reportedly expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The highlight is a 48MP camera at the back with Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology that merges four pixels together to create a larger pixel. So, essentially Moto Z4’s camera will click pictures in 12MP as a final output. The front camera is tipped to be 25MP. The phone uses an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The display could be 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED FullVision with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. In terms of design, the phone will sport 6000 series polished aluminum frame and it is tipped to have P2i splash-proof nano-coating as well. The phone will retain a 3.5mm headset jack and use a USB Type-C port for charging. It could be backed by a 3,600mAh battery.