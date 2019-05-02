Moto Z4 leaked render shows waterdrop-style notch, Moto Mod support

Prolific phone leaker Evan Blass has posted an image that appears to show the front and back of the Moto Z4. The new leak has shown how the Motorola’s next flagship may look like, which is expected to go official in the coming months.

The image shows the Moto Z4 flaunting a similar modular design. The device comes with a water-drop display and a small chin, something that has been known rumoured for a while. Just like previous leaks, this leaked image of the Moto Z4 suggests the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

The leaked photo also reveals the thin profile of the Moto Z4, which according to leaks might be slimmer than the previous generation Motorola smartphones. There’s a single camera on the back alongside a 3.5mm headphone and a USB Type-C port.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Moto Z4 could offer a 6.4-inch display, a Snapdragon 675 processor and 3600mAhbattery. Other speculated features of the upcoming Moto Z4 include a 48MP rear camera and a 25MP front-facing snapper. In addition, the smartphone will also come with pogo pins on the rear for attaching Moto Mods.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to announce a slew of smartphones in the coming months. It’s being said that the company plans to launch four new Motorola One models – Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action. Other than these phones, Motorola could also announce Moto E6 as well as a flagship smartphone with a quad-camera setup.