Moto Z4 reportedly supports Microsoft’s Stylus Pen

Motorola recently launched its latest flagship, the Moto Z4 in the US. Now, a number of users are reporting that they were able to use their Microsoft Surface Pen with the phone. The company had been advertising a number of features at the launch like the device’s 6.4-inch OLED display, 48MP camera, support for 5G via Moto Mods and more. The only thing that the company skipped on was mentioning about stylus support.

A number of users on Reddit revealed that the product page for the device mentioned “Stylus Compatible with Microsoft active pen protocol.” However, the company now seems to have removed this line from the page. . It is yet unknown as to if Motorola will be releasing a stylus of their own or not.

Motorola Moto Z4 sports a 6.40-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 3,600mAh battery with support for the company’s 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

The device features a 48MP single camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.7. On the front, it sports a 25MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.