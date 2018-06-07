Moto Z3 Play Vs Moto Z2 Play: What has changed

Moto Z3 Play price in India and availability is not known at this moment. But here’s how it compares with Moto Z2 Play in terms of specifications and features. Moto Z3 Play price in India and availability is not known at this moment. But here’s how it compares with Moto Z2 Play in terms of specifications and features.

Moto Z3 Play is finally official with a slew of new features, specifications and improvements over its predecessor, Moto Z2 Play. Although Moto Z3 Play U.S. sale starts sometime this summer, there is no information about Moto Z3 Play India launch, price and availability at this point. The Moto Z3 Play comes at the price of $499, which roughly translates to Rs 33,460. We feel that Moto Z3 Play price in India is unlikely to cross Rs 35,000 tag so that it can compete with the likes of OnePlus 6, Honor 10 and Vivo X21. But on-paper, does Moto Z3 Play have what it takes to match those offerings? And how does it fare against the last year’s Moto Z2 Play? We take a quick look at specs comparison:

Moto Z3 Play Vs Moto Z2 Play: Design and display

Moto Z3 Play sports a 6.01-inch (2,160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ screen with an 18:9 ratio and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Last year’s Moto Z2 Play had a 5.5-inch 16:9 Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. So overall, the Z3 Play may not seem bigger than its predecessor, courtesy of the narrow bezels. The bezels are going to be trimmed down significantly, offering some extra screen real estate. Moto Z3 Play features a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, unlike Moto Z2 Play. But it will be comparatively thicker and heavier than its predecessor. With the Z3 Play, placement of the fingerprint scanner has also been changed. Moto Z3 Play flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint reader as opposed to a front-mounted one on the Z2 Play.

Moto Z3 Play Vs Moto Z2 Play: Processing hardware and memory

Powering the Moto Z3 Play this time around is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset, which is a significant upgrade over Snapdragon 626 running inside Moto Z2 Play. What may put the Z3 Play in an odd spot is a fact that devices like the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro run on the same chipset, and they are way more affordable than Z3 Play’s global price currently. Moto Z3 Play arrives with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Moto Z2 Play, on the other hand, offers double the storage (64GB) in India. It remains to be seen whether Moto launches the Z3 Play 64GB storage variant in India or not.

Moto Z3 Play Vs Moto Z2 Play: Camera, software and battery

This year’s Moto Z3 Play houses 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras with dual-pixel phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and dual-tone dual-LED flash. Up front is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. In comparison, Moto Z2 Play has a single 12MP primary camera with phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash. Moto Z2 Play sports a 5MP selfie camera with front flash. On-paper, it seems like Moto Z3 Play has an edge over Moto Z2 Play in the camera department. However, the battery capacity remains unchanged. Both the Z3 Play and Z2 Play pack a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Moto Z3 Play Vs Moto Z2 Play: Price in India

Moto Z2 Play came to India last year in June at Rs 27,999. At this point, the company has not revealed anything on how much the Z3 Play is going to cost in India. But as mentioned at the beginning of this story, Moto Z3 Play will go on sale in the U.S. for $499 (approximately Rs 33,460). Given all the improvements and new features compared to its predecessor, we can expect Moto Z3 Play launch price in India to stay close to that. Besides, the Motorola-Lenovo duo has their manufacturing facility in place here in India, which is likely to reduce the import cost if the Z3 Play is going to be made in India.

