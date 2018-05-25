Moto Z3 Play launch on June 6 in Brazil?

Motorola could be launching the Moto Z3 Play at an event on June 6. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) Motorola could be launching the Moto Z3 Play at an event on June 6. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Moto Z3 Play could launch in Brazil on June 6. According to a report on Brazilian site Tudocelular, Motorola has sent out ‘Save the date’ invites for a launch event in Brazil, which is expected to be held at 9:30 AM BRT, which is around 6 PM in India. The invite does not reveal much and has a picture of a girl holding a smartphone, speculated to be Moto Z3 Play. To recall, the Lenovo-owned company has already announced its Moto G6 and Moto E5 series, and the next smartphone from Motorola is being anticipated to be Moto Z3 Play. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Motorola has not made the invite official.

Moto Z3 Play was previously leaked in Deep Indigo colour variant by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. Going by the image, the phone will have a bezel-less screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, and no home button on the front. Specifications and features of the successor to Moto Z2 Play have surfaced online as well. Reports suggest that fingerprint sensor on the Moto Z3 Play could be embedded on a button on the right side. Moto Z3 Play could ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, though the phone will continue with 16 magnetic pins or Mod connectors at the back that we saw on its predecessor.

Moto Z3 Play will likely come with a 6-inch Full HD+ display, and could ship with the Snapdragon 636 processor. The phone is expected to run Android Oreo out-of-the-box. It is rumoured to come with 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. The battery could be a 3,000mAh one. On the camera front, Moto Z3 Play is speculated to could come with 12MP+8MP dual rear cameras and a 5MP selfie shooter.

