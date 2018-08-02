Moto Z3, Motorola One Power, Moto One launch event today: Expected price, specifications, and features

Moto Z3, Motorola One Power, Moto One launch event today: Here is how to watch livestream, India timings, specifications, and features. Moto Z3, Motorola One Power, Moto One launch event today: Here is how to watch livestream, India timings, specifications, and features.

Moto Z3, Motorola One Power, and Moto One are expected to launch at the company’s event in Chicago on August 2, which is today. Though Motorola has not revealed many details about its upcoming event, we do know that it is scheduled for 2 PM CDT at the company’s headquarters in Chicago. The India time is 12:30 AM on August 3. It is unclear if Motorola will stream the event live.

Motorola previously posted an 11-second video on its official YouTube page in the US to inform about the event. The company is expected to make a “big announcement” on August 2. “Say “hello” to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more. Are you ready?” reads the video description.

Moto Z3, Motorola One Power, Moto One: Indian timings

Moto Z3, Motorola One Power, and Moto One are expected to make their official debut at Motorola’s Chicago event. It is scheduled for 2 PM CDT, which is around 12:30 AM on August 3 in India. Motorola will not live stream the event. Motorola said in a statement to The Verge that it is going to present “a whole new way to connect” and the news will “change the way people use and interact with their phones.”

Motorola launch event on August 2: What to expect?

Motorola is speculated to launch Moto Z3 as well as its new Android One phones – Motorola One Power and Moto One at the event. Last year’s Moto X4 was the first Moto phone to come with Android One branding, which ensures regular updates and two years of software updates promised. Moto Z3 will be the successor to the last year’s Moto Z2 Force, which comes with a shatterproof display. However, the feature is not expected on the new Moto Z series phone, though it could launch with a new 5G Moto Mod.

Moto Z3, 5G Moto Mod: Specifications and features

Moto Z3 could be the first 5G-compatible smartphone thanks to a 5G Moto Mod, which is expected to launch alongside the new phones. The phone is expected to sport a sandwiched-glass design with magnetic pins at the back to support Mods. Moto Z3 is said to feature a 6.3-inch display and reports suggest that the phone will not have a notch. Under the hood, Moto Z3 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 processor and it could also support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 technology. The phone is expected to come with dual 12MP rear sensors, while the front camera could be an 8MP one.

Moto Z3 with the new 5G Moto Mod could be Verizon exclusive in the US. Notably, the carrier is expected to launch its 5G services later this year. The 5G Moto Mod could also become the first 5G modem to be available to the public.

Motorola One Power, Moto One: Specifications and features

Motorola One Power and One Power will reportedly be launched with Android One branding. Reports suggest that both the smartphones will feature a similar design, except for the dual rear camera configuration. The devices will ship with Android Oreo. Moto One could have a glossy finish at the back with Motorola logo, and a dual-rear camera setup, which is not stacked. Motorola One gets dual-rear cameras that are positioned one below the other, with the LED lens between the two sensors.

Also read: Motorola One Power, Moto One, Moto Z3 launch today: All we know so far

Motorola One Power could come with a 6.23-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with a notch on top and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Motorola One Power is expected to come with dual rear cameras having a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone will sport a 8MP front camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The battery could be a 3,780mAh one.

Motorola One Power was leaked in image renders by tipster Andri Yeti on Twitter, and the phone was also spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. If one goes by the images, Motorola One Power could feature a bezel-less display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a metal unibody design.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd