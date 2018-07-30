Moto Z3 spotted with 5G Moto Mod; set to launch on August 2: Report

Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z3 will be launched along with a 5G Moto Mod. Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z3 will be launched along with a 5G Moto Mod.

Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z3 will be launched along with a 5G Moto Mod. This was revealed by The Android Report, which claims through an inside source that this enhancement will be available with the phone. Moto Z3 will launch on August 2, the same date on which the Motorola One and One Power are also set for their debut.

As per the report from The Android Report, Moto Z3 will be sold as the company’s flagship device. This spot is currently held by the company’s Moto Z2 Force. In addition, the phone would feature a 5G Moto Mod, and is expected to be launched in the US as a Verizon exclusive. Since Verizon is expected to launch its 5G services in the later part of 2018, this enhancement will make Moto Z3 the first 5G-compatible smartphone.

Also, this Moto Mod will also become the first 5G modem that has been made available to the public. Moto Mods are enhancements to a Motorola phone, shaped as a back cover, that can provide many improved capabilities like extended battery backup, and camera zoom. They are connected to the main phone body through magnetic pins.

Moto Z3 could feature a 6.3-inch display, that is expected to come without a notch. Also, it has been leaked that the phone could have a sandwiched-glass design, and should have a fingerprint scanner. Unlike the Moto Z2 Force, though, this phone might not come with shatterproof glass.

Moto Z3 can be expected to run Snapdragon 845, and could support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0. The cameras that could feature on this device include 12MP+12MP dual-rear sensors, as well as an 8MP front sensor.

