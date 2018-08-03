Moto Z3, 5G Moto Mod launched in the US: Price, specifications, and features

Thanks to the new 5G Moto Mod, Moto Z3 will be the first smartphone to Verizon to access Verizon’s 5G network. Thanks to the new 5G Moto Mod, Moto Z3 will be the first smartphone to Verizon to access Verizon’s 5G network.

Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod have been launched in the US. The new devices made their debut at Motorola’s event at is headquarters in Chicago on August 2. Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod are exclusive to Verizon in the US. Thanks to the new Mod, Moto Z3 will be the first smartphone to Verizon to access Verizon’s 5G network. Moto Z3 will be available starting August 16, while 5G Moto Mod will arrive in the US exclusively in early 2019. Moto Z3 can be bought for $20 per month for 24 months and Motorola is offering up to $300 off on the phone under its device payment plan.

Motorola One Power and Moto Power, speculated to be the company’s new Android One devices, were also expected to be unveiled at the event. Of course, that did not happen. Ahead of the company’s event, the phones were leaked in image renders and specifications on the Android One devices also surfaced online. There’s no word on when Motorola will launch Moto Power and Motorola One Power.

Moto Z3: Price, specifications, and features

Moto Z3 is exclusive to Verizon in the US, and it can be bought at $20 per month for 24 months, starting August 16. The phone sports a glass cover with aluminum metal frames, and a 2.5D glass design on the front. Moto Z3 is splash resistant. It gets a 6.01-inch Max Vision Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, without the notch. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone will be available in ceramic black colour variant.

Moto Z3 has magnetic pins at the back to snap on Mods. Moto Z3 has magnetic pins at the back to snap on Mods.

Moto Z3 is powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU. It features 4 GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 2 TB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, and it comes with support for TurboPower charging, claimed to offer half a day’s power in half an hour. It uses a USB Type-C slow for charging. Moto Z3 has magnetic pins at the back to snap on Mods. A fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button on the right side and face unlock features for unlocking is also supported.

Moto Z3 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo. It features dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 12MP monochrome lens. The camera supports Laser Autofocus Color and Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. It comes with features like portrait mode, true black and white, face filters, manual mode and object recognition, which is powered by Google Lens. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash.

5G Moto Mod: Price, specifications, and features

5G Moto Mod price has not been announced by the company as of now. The Mod will become available in the US early next year. It comes with the Snapdragon X50 modem thanks to Motorola’s partnership with Qualcomm. 5G Moto Mod is said to offer up to 10 times the speed of the current wireless technology as well as lower latency and higher bandwidth.

5G Moto Mod will enable high-speed 4K live streaming and video chatting, lag-free gaming and VR experiences along with faster download speeds on Moto Z3. The 5G Moto Mod has an in-built 2000 mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd