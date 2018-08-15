Moto P30, Moto Z3, and Moto E5 Plus launched in China: Price, specifications

Moto P30 with iPhone X-like noth display, dual cameras launched in China Moto P30 with iPhone X-like noth display, dual cameras launched in China

Motorola has launched Moto P30 from its new Moto P series at its smartphone launch event in China on Wednesday. The all-new Moto P30 is the first handset from the company’s shelf to feature a notch-style display. Alongside the Moto P30, the Lenovo-owned brand also unveiled the flagship model Moto Z3 and budget smartphone E5 Plus at the event. Motorola has announced the new Moto smartphones in China for a price starting at Yuan 1,299. Here are the price and other details of the new Moto P30, Moto Z3 and Moto E5 Plus.

Moto P30: Price, specifications

The new Moto P30 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch cutout at the top. The display has a 2.5D glass layered on top. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. As for the storage, Moto P30 offers two storage configuration- 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The phone is said to utilise AI-powered graphics acceleration to render smooth gaming experience. In terms of design, the phone follows a design cue similar to the premium iPhone X. Moto P30 bears vertically stacked dual rear cameras having a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The dual rear cameras come with AI-enabled features and LED flash support. Up front, it gets a 12MP front-facing camera. The native camera app offers Portrait Mode and beautification features.

The phone has water-repellant nano-coating and comes with a fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature as well. Moto P30 packs a 3000mAh battery and supports fast charging technology. The phone comes in three colour options- Black, White, and Purple/Blue gradient colour. As for the pricing, the new Moto P30 has been priced at 2,099 yuan (around Rs 21,300) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model and 2,499 (roughly Rs 25,400) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Moto Z3: Price, specifications

Moto Z3 sports a 6.01-inch Max Vision Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU. The device comes with 4 GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Moto Z3, 5G Moto Mod launched in the US: Price, specifications, and features

As for the cameras, the Moto Z3 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 12MP monochrome sensor. The camera supports Laser Autofocus Color and Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash for selfies. As for the pricing, the new Moto Z3 has been priced in China at 3,999 yuan (approximately Rs 40,000).

Moto E5 Plus: Price, specifications

Moto E5 Plus sports a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with the Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes in two RAM variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery. In terms of photography, the Moto E5 Plus sports a primary 12MP camera sensor on the back with a f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and laser autofocus. On the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

As for the pricing, the new Moto E5 Plus has been priced at 1,299 yuan (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model and 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd