Moto G9 Power India launch on December 8: Everything to know

Motorola is all set to launch its latest Moto G9 Power smartphone in India on December 8. The company announced the launch date via its official Twitter handle. This news comes days after Moto G 5G was launched in India. The latter is currently the cheapest 5G phone in the country and now, the brand is gearing up to unveil a new phone, which is aimed at budget-conscious users.

Moto G9 launch time, availability, expected India price

The launch event will begin at 12:00PM. The upcoming Motorola Moto G9 Power phone will be available for purchase Flipkart. It was unveiled first in Europe last month, so we know the specifications and features of the handset. The phone is selling in Europe for EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,400), which is the price for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The India price of the Moto G9 Power is expected to be around Rs 10,000, considering the specs it offers.

A whole new level of power is about to sweep you off your feet! Gear up for #motog9power – launching at a never seen before price on 8th December, 12 PM on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. https://t.co/MjO9jm8ajK pic.twitter.com/YQOyXaCsMg — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2020

Moto G9 specifications

The Moto G9 Power ships with stock Android 10. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is backed by 4GB RAM and128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card.

In Europe, the smartphone was launched with a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary f/1.79 sensor. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and an additional 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, the company has added a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G9 Power comes with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging. Motorola claims that the device will deliver up to 60 hours of battery life. In terms of connectivity, the budget phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. It could be sold in two colours, including Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.

