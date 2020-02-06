Moto G8 Stylus renders, specs leaked alongside gold coloured Moto Razr

Moto G8 lienup specifications, renders leaked. (Image: Evan Blass) Moto G8 lienup specifications, renders leaked. (Image: Evan Blass)

Last year, Motorola launched its Moto G8 Plus smartphone and based on the leaks and multiple reports, the brand is looking forward to launching the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G Stylus. We have already come across renders and leaked promotional video of the Moto G8 for 2020 but recently, tipster Evan Blass posted renders of rest of the devices in the G8 lineup. Blass also shared the render for a new gold colour variant of the brand’s new foldable Moto Razr smartphone.

Moto G8

Leaks suggest that the Moto G8 will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Moto G8 could offer a triple rear camera setup with 16MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) combination and an 8MP punch-hole selfie shooter at the front. The phone could sport a 4000mAh battery.

Moto G8 Power

The rumoured specs for the Moto G8 Power include a 6.36-inch display, Snapdragon 665 chipset, and 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup. The phone could be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Moto G8 Power could sport a bigger 5000mAh battery.

Moto G Stylus

Based on the leaked information, the Moto G Stylus features a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080p resolution with support for a stylus. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The render shared by Evan Blass reveals that the phone comes equipped with a 48MP primary camera sensor on the back which could be accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, we could see a 25MP punch-hole front-facing camera for taking selfies. All of this is said to be backed by a 4000mAh battery.

All three models — Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G8 Stylus — will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner behind the Motorola batwings logo and run Android 10 out of the box. There’s a chance that Motorola could unveil these phone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona.

Moto Razr gold colour option

Motorola’s foldable flip phone, Moto Razr (2019) is currently available in single colour option— Noir Black. However, looks like the brand is planning to unveil a gold coloured variant as suggested by images shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The new variant has a gold-coloured bottom that extends to the lower half of the phone. The ring around the camera lens is also golden.

